Make feasibility report on Broadway MTC terminus public, CPM tells Tamil Nadu govt

CHENNAI: CPM Chennai Central district secretary G Selva on Wednesday demanded the state government to make public the draft feasibility reports for the terminus cum commercial complex projects planned on the MTC's land at Broadway and other locations to get the views of political parties and residents welfare organisations.

In a statement, Selva said that there were reports of a new multi-modal building coming up in the place of existing Broadway terminus and Kuralagam building.

"We come to know that the government has planned to develop the MTC's terminus into a commercial building with the support of private. Even though a policy decision to this effect was announced at the assembly, there was no clarity on what kind project and its impact, " he said.

"Privatisation of government assets to monetise MTC/SETC assets to generate revenue for the government will disrupt the operations of public sector companies and affect the government's public transport services that have been available to the people so far, " he said, adding that when the hawkers of the Broadway terminus met the corporation officials in January seeking details of the project, they denied any such project coming up.

"After the Lok Sabha polls, the corporation officials called the hawkers association representative meeting on April 26 and asked them to suggest alternative locations for the shops that the bus terminal and shopping complex will come up, " he said.