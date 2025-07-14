Major train disruptions in Madurai division from July 16-31

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced widespread changes to train services across Madurai division between July 16 and 31, owing to engineering works. Several express and long-distance trains will face partial cancellations, diversions and rescheduling during this period.

Three trains will be partially cancelled. Train 16322 Coimbatore-Nagercoil Express scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 8 am between July 16 and 31 will be short-terminated at Dindigul. Train 16849 Tiruchchirappalli-Rameswaram Express running on multiple dates during the same period will terminate at Manamadurai instead of continuing to Rameswaram. Train 16850 Rameswaram-Tiruchchirappalli Express will originate from Manamadurai at its regular departure time of 4.55 pm.

Several trains will also be diverted via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi and Tiruchchirappalli, skipping major stations such as Madurai, Dindigul, Kodaikanal Road and others.

These are: Train 16847 Mayiladuturai-Sengottai Express, Train 16848 Sengottai–Mayiladuturai Express, Train 16788 Shri Vaishno Devi Katra-Tirunelveli Express, Train 12666 Kanniyakumari-Howrah Superfast Express, Train 07229 Kanniyakumari-Hyderabad special, Train 16128 Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express, Train 16352 Nagercoil-Mumbai CST Express, Train 16321 Nagercoil-Coimbatore Express, and Train 16354 Nagercoil-Kacheguda Express.

To compensate for skipped stations, these trains will halt at Aruppukkottai, Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikudi and Pudukkottai, depending on the route.

In addition, a few trains will run on revised schedules. Train 07192 Madurai-Kacheguda special, originally scheduled to depart at 10.40 am on July 16 and 30, will now leave at 12 pm. Train 07696 Rameswaram-Charlapalli special will depart at 7 pm instead of 9.10 am on July 18 and 25. Train 22631 Madurai-Bikaner Express, scheduled to depart at 12.05 pm on July 24, will now leave at 2 pm, Train 22716 Madurai-Kacheguda Superfast Express, scheduled for 1.15 pm on July 27, will depart at 4 pm.