Major reshuffle in Tamil Nadu police department; check details here

CHENNAI: In a significant reshuffle of police personnel across Tamil Nadu, the state government on Sunday issued transfer orders for over 25 police officers, including Inspector Generals, Deputy Inspector Generals and Superintendents of Police.

Among those transferred are two deputy commissioners of Chennai – R Pandiarajan, DC Kolathur and K Athiveerapadian, DC Koyambedu.

DCP Pandiarajan's reassignment as TSP Commandant is connected to the ongoing probe into the July 9 suicide of Naveen Bollineni, Treasury Manager of Tirumala Milk Company, in Puzhal. Bollineni had been accused of embezzling Rs 40 crore from the company.

His Kolathur position will now be handled by P Kumar, DCP, Traffic (South).

Meanwhile, DCP Athi Veerapandian was transferred and kept in vacancy reserve after an audio conversation involving him and a woman surfaced on social media.

While the content of the conversation has not been officially disclosed, the widespread circulation of the recording prompted immediate administrative action. Sujit Kumar has been posted as DCP, Koyambedu.