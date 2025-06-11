GCP gets new Zonal Joint Commissioners, New SP for Nagapattinam in latest police rejig in TN

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police (GCP) gets new Joint Commissioners of Police (JCP) for South Zone and West Zone in the latest shuffle in the police department.

PC Kalyan, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), who has been serving as JCP, West Zone with Chennai Police has been transferred and posted as JCP, South Zone, Chennai, replacing M R Sibi Chakravarthi, who is transferred and posted as Chief Vigilance Officer, Tamil Nadu News Prints and Papers limited.

Villupuram range DIG, Disha Mittal will be the new JCP, West Zone, Chennai city. Salem Range DIG, E S Uma has been posted as Villupuram DIG.

G Nagajothi, Superintendent of Police (SP), State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) has been transferred and posted as SP, Tamil Nadu Uniform Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB).

SP Lavanya, serving as principal, Police Training College has been posted as SP, SCRB.

Amanat Mann, SP, on vacancy reserve at the police headquarters is transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Social Justice and Human Rights, Chennai.

Salem City DCP/Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), B Geetha has been transferred and posted as DCP (Hqrs), Greater Chennai Police. V Geetha, who was serving as DCP (west), Tirunelveli city will be the Salem City DCP (Hqrs)

A Velmurugan, DCP, South, Salem City is transferred and posted as DCP, Central Crime Branch, Tambaram City replacing Dr K Prabhakar who is posted as SP, Cyber Crime Wing.

Nagapattinam SP, AK Arun Kabilan is transferred and posted as AIG, Headquarters at police chief's office. S Selvakumar, serving as SP at Civil supplies CID, Madurai will be the new SP, Nagapattinam.

Further, three officers in Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) ranks have been promoted and given their first postings. ASP Theni, Kelkar Subhramanya Balachandra has been promoted as SP and posted as DCP, South, Salem City.

Kambham Samuel Praveen Gowtham, serving as ASP, Colachel has been promoted as SP and posted as DCP, North, Tiruppur City.

Dr V Prasannakumar, ASP, Nanguneri is promoted as SP and posted as DCP, West, Tirunelveli city.