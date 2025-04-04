Major reforms promise transparency, modernisation in TNPSC recruitment

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has introduced a sweeping set of reforms to overhaul its recruitment process, with a strong emphasis on transparency, efficiency, and modernisation.

Key highlights include the revision of the Combined Technical Services Examination (CTSE) syllabus, the adoption of digital tools, streamlined counselling procedures, and the swift publication of examination results.

According to TNPSC Secretary S Gopala Sundara Raj, the syllabus for 57 subjects under CTSE has been comprehensively revised to better reflect evolving technological trends and the demands of government departments.

Among the significant changes, TNPSC has introduced the UPI payment system to ease the process of fee payment for candidates.

Effective March 1, 2025, all government departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), statutory boards, and commissions have been instructed to submit vacancy details to the TNPSC exclusively through an online system. Previously, these departments submitted such details via written communication and postal services.

The Commission has also established a waiting hall at its headquarters to accommodate parents or guardians accompanying candidates during the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group IV) counselling.

“In a move to assist candidates facing unavoidable circumstances, the Commission now allows a parent, spouse, or relative to attend certificate verification and counselling on their behalf. Between January and March 2025, TNPSC selected 7,557 candidates for various posts. Notably, 441 backlog vacancies reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were filled to strengthen the principles of social justice,” the Secretary said in a statement.

“The Commission has also significantly accelerated its selection timelines. The results for the CTSE (Interview Posts), which aimed to fill 109 vacancies across 20 posts, were published within 125 working days. Similarly, Group IV Typist vacancies were filled within 184 working days—five months faster than the 2022 cycle. The Assistant Commissioner recruitment under the HR&CE department saw the entire selection process completed six months ahead of schedule,” he explained.

“To enhance transparency, TNPSC published answer sheets of completed exams and launched an official WhatsApp channel on February 14, to provide real-time updates to aspirants. Additionally, counselling-related information is now streamed via YouTube, while selection updates are promptly shared across the Commission's X and Telegram channels,” he noted.

“These reforms signify TNPSC's unwavering commitment to a merit-based, transparent, and efficient recruitment process that aligns with the expectations of modern governance,” Gopala Sundara Raj added.