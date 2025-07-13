Major fire on goods train near Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Major fire broke out in a goods train near Tiruvallur on Sunday morning and at least three wagons went up in flames.

While no persons were affected, thick smoke billowed out of the goods wagon and engulfed the sky.

Train services have been halted in the stretch and efforts are underway to put down the fire, police said.

Fire tenders from Chennai sub urban region and Tiruvallur were pressed into service.

Tiruvallur district Superintendent of Police Srinivasa Perumal appealed to the public to not venture near the scene.