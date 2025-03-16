Major fire breaks out at Tuticorin Thermal Power Station

CHENNAI: A major fire broke out in Tuticorin Thermal Power Station. The first unit, which has a capacity of 210 MW, suffered a major fire since last night. Initially, white smoke came out from cable gallery on the first floor of the plant.

Subsequently, employees and the workforce ran out from the premises to escape the fire.

The first unit suffered breakdown in the wake of the fire, and units two and three were put on shutdown as a safety precautionary measure.

In a swift response to fire call at around 10 pm, firefighters descended into the power plant to extinguish the fire. Eleven water tenders from Thoothukudi and neighboring districts were used to douse the flames.

As of now, the fire's about 90 percent contained and will douse the flame completely soon. However, the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, sources said.