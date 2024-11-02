Major fire breaks out at tea warehouse in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: A major fire erupted at tea warehouse in Goundampalayam TVS Nagar in Coimbatore on Friday night.

The passersby noticed the fire after thick smoke billowed from the warehouse, and they alerted the police and fire service.

Four fire tenders and about 30 personnel were deployed immediately to combat the blaze. The fire service personnel battled the fire for around two hours and managed to prevent it from spreading to the nearby godowns.

However, despite their efforts, tea bags worth several lakh rupees were destroyed in the fire. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.