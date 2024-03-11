Major drug haul in TN: 100 kg hashish, 876 kg ganja seized

CHENNAI: In a major seizure in Tamil Nadu, the Customs officials in Tiruchy seized 100 kg of hashish worth about Rs 110 crore and 876 kg of ganja valued at Rs 1 crore from a shed in a prawn farm in Mimisal village in Pudukkottai.

According to officials, the Central Intelligence Unit of Tiruchy Customs Preventive Commissionerate received a tipoff that huge quantities of narcotic substances like hashish and ganja were stored in the prawn farm situated opposite to Mimisal Panchayat marriage hall. The drugs were meant to be smuggled to Sri Lanka, officials said.

Immediately after getting the information, officials rushed to the village. There, they found that the shed was locked and there were none around. They broke open the lock and searched the shed, where they found 48 bags containing hashish and ganja.

“As there was no power supply in the shed, the contraband was taken to the nearby Customs office and after testing, it was found that the goods were narcotic drugs namely 100 kg of hashish valued at Rs 110 crore and 876 kg of dry ganja valued at Rs 1.05 crore,” said an official statement.

The goods were seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and the Customs Act, it said, adding that further investigation was on.