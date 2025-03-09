Maize shortage hits TN poultry sector, farmers urge Centre to boost cultivation, exempt import duty

CHENNAI: Sounding the alarm over the escalating demand for maize, a crucial component of poultry feed, the poultry farmers from Tamil Nadu urged the Central government to take immediate measures to augment maize production and exempt import duties.

According to M Balaji, the coordinator of the Tamil Nadu Veterinary Graduate Federation, the diversion of maize for ethanol production has sparked a crisis in the poultry industry, with far-reaching implications for soybean farmers, the sugar industry, and ultimately, consumers.

“The Centre's ambitious plan to increase ethanol production from maize to 20 per cent by 2025 has led to a surge in demand for the crop, resulting in a shortage of maize for poultry feed,” Balaji explained to DT Next.

“This has driven up maize prices, which are expected to touch Rs 30-32 per kilo by July. As the poultry industry is facing an existential crisis, and the situation has not been addressed, we may be forced to increase chicken prices or reduce production to mitigate losses,” he said.

The poultry industry is particularly vulnerable to fluctuations in maize prices, as the crop accounts for a significant proportion of poultry feed.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that egg prices are highly sensitive to market fluctuations, making it difficult for farmers to pass on the increased costs to consumers.

In a bid to mitigate the crisis, the All India Distillers Association has been promoting the use of Distiller's Dried Grains Soluble (DDGS), a by-product of ethanol production, as a substitute for maize in poultry feed.

However, experts caution that the technical feasibility of using DDGS in poultry feed has not been established, and further research is needed to determine its safety and efficacy.

Against this backdrop, poultry farmers are urging the Centre to exempt import duties on maize to bridge the gap between demand and supply.

According to estimates, the domestic demand for maize is expected to touch 51.39 million metric tonnes (MMT) in 2025-26, while the total grain supply is likely to be around 37.95 MMT, resulting in a deficit of 13.44 MMT.

“We urge the Union government to exempt the import duty on maize and incentivise farmers to increase maize production to meet the rising demand,” Balaji said.

“This is critical to ensure the sustainability of the poultry industry and prevent a crisis that could have far-reaching implications for the economy and food security,” he added.