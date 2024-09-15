Main accused in marriage fraud case arrested by Karur police

CHENNAI: Tamilselvi, a close associate of Sathya, who was involved in a financial fraud scheme by marrying multiple men, was arrested by Karur police on Sunday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, Tamilselvi played a key role as a middle-man in facilitating Sathya’s fraudulent marriages.

After being on the run, Tamilselvi was tracked down and apprehended by the special task force police in Karur, using GPS from her mobile phone.

The arrest follows an earlier complaint from a bakery owner in Dharapuram, who accused Sathya of marrying him under false pretenses and then stealing jewellery and cash from his home.

During the investigation, police uncovered that Sathya (30) had duped at least five other men in similar schemes.

After spending over 60 days in police custody, Sathya was granted bail by the Madras High Court on September 12.