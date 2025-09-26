Maiden journey from Erode to Jogbani

CHENNAI: The first Southern Railway Amrit Bharat Express (Train No 16601) between Erode and Jogbani started its maiden journey at 8.10 am with passengers on Thursday. The train passes through seven states and reaches Bihar covering 3,132 kilometres

In the return direction, Train No 16602 Jogbani-Erode Amrit Bharat Weekly Express will leave Jogbani at 3.15 pm on Sundays and arrive at Erode at 7.20 am on Wednesdays

The non-air-conditioned train has 22 coaches with 80 berths each in 8 sleeper class coaches, and 100 seats in 11 general second class coaches. The train operates in a push-pull configuration with locomotives at both ends for faster acceleration and higher speeds