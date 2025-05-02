Maiden bus service to Mudhukuli begins after villagers protest

COIMBATORE: The villagers’ joy knew no bounds when, on Thursday, their longtime demand for a bus service to Mudhukuli village in Gudalur Taluk became a reality.

Heeding their long-time demand, a tar road was laid for Rs 66 lakh a few months ago. Until the new road was laid, the villagers took up a strenuous walk through the mud road from Bospara to Mudhukuli village that turned slushy during rains. The bus and private vehicles were operated till Bospara.

Not to let off the issue, the villagers then continued their struggle for a bus service to their locality. It was on Thursday morning, a TNSTC bus commenced its maiden journey from Gudalur to Mudhukuli village.

However, the forest department staff at the Bospara check post refused to allow the bus to proceed to Mudhukuli village. They disallowed the bus, alleging a lack of directions from senior officials of the forest department.

As this news spread, the villagers in Mudhukuli rushed to the spot and staged a protest. After a while, Gudalur AIADMK MLA Pon Jayaseelan, officials from the revenue department, police and Transport Corporation arrived and held talks with the forest department.

Following their intervention and upon furnishing an order copy of the order by the district administration authorities to operate the bus service, the villagers withdrew the protest. A bus then left Gudalur for Mudhukuli village in the afternoon.