Mahashivaratri observed with traditional fervour across Tamil Nadu

At the historic Kapaleeshwarar Temple in Mylapore, a diverse crowd of pilgrims, including international tourists and students, queued for hours to offer prayers.

A visiting foreign national expressed her excitement at the vibrant atmosphere, describing the temple as magnificent and the occasion as a lucky opportunity to witness Indian spiritual traditions. "We've just arrived at your magnificent temple and can't wait to go inside and see what it's all about," she told PTI Videos, adding that the day was "fantastic" and "very colourful."