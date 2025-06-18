Mahamaham tank gets petition ‘immersion’ for separate Kumbakonam dist; protesters remind DMK of poll promise

TIRUCHY: Members of the Kumbakonam struggle group, who are demanding a separate district, threw petitions into the Mahamaham tank on Tuesday, accusing the DMK government of failing to fulfil a poll promise to this effect.

Members from various walks of life, including traders, political personalities, and the public, formed a pressure group to urge the State to carve out the Kumbakonam district. We have been organising a series of protests for the past 25 years, they said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, during the election campaign, assured the establishment of a separate Kumbakonam district. However, even after four years of forming a government, the promise has not been fulfilled so far.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Kumbakonam struggle group, led by PMK functionary and coordinator of the Kumbakonam struggle, Ma Ka Stalin, assembled at the Mahamaham tank and threw the petition with the demands for a separate Kumbakonam district into the water body, raising slogans.

They demanded that the State government declare the Kumbakonam district by August 15; otherwise, the protests would intensify. They also warned that the issue would certainly reflect in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Members from various political parties, including the Congress, BJP, PMK, NTK, and DMDK, as well as traders' association members, took part in the protest.