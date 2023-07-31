Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme: Annamalai seeks explanation for source of funds

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai on Monday sought an explanation from the Chief Minister M K Stalin regarding the allegations of Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) funds being misused towards the Kalaingnar Mahalir Urimai Thogai Scheme.

"The corrupt DMK government has been accused of misappropriating the funds provided by the Union government for the benefit of the Scheduled Caste people in the name of Mahalir Urimai Thogai Scheme. It is the practice of the inefficient DMK government to return the funds allocated by the Union government every year without spending it for the benefit of the SC people. The DMK government did not fulfil its promises such as improving SC/ST schools and hostels, compensation for the victims of violence and returned about Rs 10,000 crores given by the Union government last year without using the SC welfare fund, " he said in a tweet.

"Now, if no new funds are allocated for the provision of Mahalir Urimai Thogai, and if you (Tamil Nadu government) try to divert the welfare fund of the SC, it is strongly condemned. SCSP funds can be used only for the welfare of the SC people. Chief Minister Stalin should give an explanation and that the SCSP funds should be used only for the welfare of the SC people and if you intend to abandon the Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme because of that, the women of Tamil Nadu will give a suitable response, " added Annamalai.

Earlier, the National Commission for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes sought a reply from the Tamil Nadu government regarding the allegations of SCSP funds being misused towards general welfare schemes.