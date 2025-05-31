Madurantakam villagers urge safety checks on govt buses ahead of school reopening

CHENNAI: Ahead of school reopening, all private school vehicles undergo inspection by the Transport and Revenue Departments and are issued safety certificates.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the students and parents have urged the government to ensure a similar inspection process for government buses, especially those mostly used by students in rural areas.

In Madurantakam and its surrounding villages in Chengalpattu district, villagers say they are left with no choice but to rely on old and poorly maintained government buses.

These buses, operated from the Madurantakam Government Transport Depot, serve over 30 nearby villages with around 50 buses in active service. However, most of these buses are reportedly in dilapidated condition, with frequent breakdowns and delays.

Villages like Cheyyur, Soorampadu, Acharapakkam, Orathy, and Pavunjur rely solely on these buses for daily commutes to schools, offices, factories, and markets.

With no alternative transport options, school and college students, teachers, and workers in rural areas are affected by the inconsistent and unsafe service.

Residents report that most of the buses operated to these villages often break down mid-route, forcing passengers to push the vehicles themselves.

In one instance, a government bus on Route No 12 from Orath to Madurantakam broke down recently, leaving villagers stranded for hours. Despite efforts to restart the vehicle, passengers eventually had to find alternative transportation.

Similarly, a bus scheduled to travel from Madurantakam to Soorampadu broke down at the bus depot itself two days ago. Passengers, along with the conductor and staff, struggled for over an hour to push-start the bus before it could depart.

Night services are also unreliable, with several buses cancelled after 8 pm in many villages. On certain routes, buses reportedly halt midway due to mechanical issues, leaving commuters helpless and delaying their journeys.

Villagers allege that while the government continues to purchase new buses, these are rarely deployed to rural areas. Instead, only old and damaged buses are assigned to these routes, resulting in delayed or cancelled services and unsafe conditions.

Government school students express concern that, unlike private schools where vehicles are inspected before term begins, no such checks are conducted for the government buses they rely on. “We only have government buses to reach our schools and colleges, but they’re often late or cancelled altogether. We request officials to inspect and run only buses in good condition, just like they do for private school vehicles,” said one student.

In response, transport officials stated that the poor condition of rural roads, filled with potholes, makes it difficult to operate new buses on these routes. "Running new buses on damaged roads leads to faster wear and tear. However, we will ensure that buses operating on routes used by a large number of school students are in good condition and do not break down mid-journey," an official assured.