Madurantakam in Chennai outskirts to host sprawling Global City

CHENNAI: The outskirts of the metropolis will host a sprawling Global City, as Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) has invited reputed agencies to prepare a master plan for the development of the new city near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district.

The Global City will serve as a premier international business, innovation, and lifestyle hub, said the corporation, adding that the project aims to position the State as a preferred global destination for high-value investments, sustainable urban development, knowledge-driven industries, and for environmental, social, and governance-aligned growth.

The decision to create the hub on 2,000 acres of land was announced in the State assembly during the recent budget session.

The master plan will be prepared to include land-use planning, sectoral zoning, infrastructure layout, sustainability features, mobility planning, and phasing of development. It will also embed a Net-Zero roadmap (energy, water, waste, mobility), 15-minute city principles, and a blue-green infrastructure network.

"The proposed Global City will feature a planned mix of commercial, residential, institutional, recreational, and cultural zones, supported by next-generation urban infrastructure. It will incorporate AI-driven smart city management systems, digital twin-based urban simulations, smart mobility platforms, green and blue infrastructure, resilient utilities, and smart energy/water management to ensure efficiency, sustainability, and adaptability to future needs," said the TIDCO document.

The development will include IT districts, financial districts, innovation hubs, convention and exhibition centres, residential communities, healthcare and educational institutions, hospitality clusters, entertainment zones, and green open spaces. The project also envisions world-class digital and physical connectivity, renewable energy integration, waste and water management systems, and inclusive community development.

"By blending economic vibrancy, global connectivity, urban sustainability, and quality of life, the Global City will act as a catalyst for Tamil Nadu's transformation into a global innovation hub. It will set a benchmark for future urban development, drive inclusive economic opportunities, and strengthen Tamil Nadu's position as a competitive and progressive state on the world stage," the document added.

BLUEPRINT

To be set up on 2,000 acres in Madurantakam

To serve as premier international business, innovation, and lifestyle hub

Project aims to position TN as a preferred global destination for high-value investments

Will feature planned mix of commercial, residential, institutional, recreational, and cultural zones

Will have IT districts, financial districts, innovation hubs, convention and exhibition centres, residential communities, healthcare and educational institutions, hospitality clusters, entertainment zones, and green open spaces