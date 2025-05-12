Madurai: Two devotees die during Lord Kallalagar Vaigai river entry event

MADURAI: Two devotees lost their lives during the grand Lord Kallalagar Vaigai river entry event in Madurai on Monday.

Boominathan (61), a native of Tirunelveli, collapsed while attending the highly anticipated ritual near Goripalayam.

He had entered the venue using a temple-issued pass and was among the thousands gathered along the riverbanks to witness the symbolic entry of Lord Kallalagar into the Vaigai.

He fainted amid the crowd and was rushed to an emergency ambulance stationed at the site. However, confusion over the designated exit route for ambulances caused a brief delay in transporting him to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH).

Doctors declared him ‘brought dead’ upon arrival. Sources revealed that Boominathan was a cardiac patient and on regular medication, though the exact cause of death is subject to a post-mortem examination.

In a separate incident, another man identified as Kannan (43) was found unconscious near the same venue. He, too, was taken to GRH, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The cause of his death remains unknown and is under investigation.