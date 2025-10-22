Madurai tops Deepavali liquor sales in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In a record of sorts, the liquor sales this Deepavali season in Tamil Nadu touched Rs 789 crore across the state, with Madurai region's revenue notching top spot.

Sources from Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) said since Deepavali festival was on Monday, the liquor sales picked up from Saturday itself.

Accordingly, on October 18, the revenue for Tasmac was Rs 230.06 crore and on Sunday (October 19), the sales rose to Rs 293.73 crore. However, the sales dropped on Deepavali day (October 20) with Tasmac able to sell liquor worth Rs 266.06 crore.

Stating that the overall sales from Saturday to Monday were Rs 789.85 crore, a senior official from Tasmac said that the sales in Madurai from October 18 to 20 stood at Rs 170.64 crore, Chennai region sales touched 158.25 crore during the same period, followed by Tiruchy with Rs 157.31 crore.

The data further said that Salem sales of liquor from last Saturday till this Monday was Rs 153.34 crore, followed by Coimbatore, which earned Rs 150.31 crore.

An official said that there are 250 local and other state brands available in Tasmac, which includes 185 local brands of liquor, 43 local brands of beer, three local brands of wine, six other state brands of liquor, five other state beer brands and eight other state brands of wine.

"In addition, Tasmac has 551 brands of liquor imported from foreign countries, which includes 302 brands of liquor, 26 brands of beer and 223 brands of wine being sold through FL11 licensed 210 (Mall/Elite shops) retail outlets of Tasmac," he added.

He said as on March, 31, 2025, a total of 4,787 retail liquor vending shops were functioning across the state. According to him in 2024-2025, the total revenue in liquor sales was Rs 48,344 crore.