Madurai: Teen silambam champion dies by suicide after hand pain halts training

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old Silambam (traditional martial art) player from Madurai reportedly ended her life after being unable to continue practicing the sport due to severe pain in her hands.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the girl, identified as Mahalakshmi, also known as Dhaniyalakshmi, was a Class 12 student at a municipal school in the city. A talented Silambam player, she had won several awards in state and district-level competitions.

According to police, she had been suffering from hand pain for the past three months, which prevented her from training and attending school.

Despite receiving treatment at the government hospital and continuing medication at home, her condition did not improve. Upset over being unable to play, she is believed to have taken the extreme step at her residence in Chokkanathapuram.

Her body was sent for post-mortem examination, and the Tallakulam police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by her father, Ramar.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasrari, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app