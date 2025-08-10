Madurai: Stray dog mauls father and son; CCTV clip sparks concerns

CHENNAI: A shocking incident in Madurai has raised concerns over the city’s stray dog menace after a street dog entered a house near Matthuthavani bus stand and mauled an eight-year-old boy and his father.

The attack, which was captured on CCTV, has triggered public anger and calls for stronger animal control measures.

According to a Thanthi TV report, Muthusamy, 40, was at home on the day of the incident when his son Senthil, a Class 3 student, stepped out towards the bathroom.

The compound gate had been left open, allowing a stray dog to rush in and bite the boy on his arms, legs and thigh. Hearing his cries, Muthusamy and other family members ran out and tried to chase away the dog and it turn on him as well, biting his leg and thigh.

The The 1-minute 38-second footage CCTV footage shows the animal charging around the yard, even chasing other members of the household.

Both victims were taken to Madurai Government Hospital, where Senthil received stitches in three places and anti-rabies treatment, while Muthusamy was also given vaccines.

Residents allege that stray dogs are regularly drawn to the area due to fish waste and leftover food dumped by eateries near the bus stand.

“Madurai Corporation authorities must urgently address the stray dog problem and instruct hotels to stop disposing of waste in open spaces,” said a local resident.