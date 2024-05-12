Madurai rains: Flooding in Vaigai river for second day in row

CHENNAI: With continuous rain lashing Madurai, the flooding in the Vaigai river has intensified for the second consecutive day. The two banks of the river have are also flooded.

The Water Resources Department had issued a flood warning on Saturday to ensure the safety of coastal residents. They were advised not to bathe or bring cattle in the river.

Water from the Vaigai dam has been released into the river, at the rate of 3000 cubic feet per second (cusecs), on Sunday. The dam can store water up to 71 feet.

Meanwhile, the waterlogging in the connecting roads has caused considerable inconvenience for motorists.

Water has already been released from the Vaigai dam for irrigation purposes in Ramanathapuram district.