Madurai Railway Division reels under pressure to add extra trains in various routes

CHENNAI: The Madurai Railway Division, which has always been a major revenue source for Indian Railways through both passenger and freight services, is presently reeling under a shortage of passenger trains, despite the new changes that have been implemented in the section, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, many trains which were operated as passenger services were renamed as special express trains and higher fares were charged. However, passengers have complained that despite the high fares, these trains still use the same passenger coaches and do not have pre-booking facilities.

Rail passengers also claimed that despite the recent introduction of electric trains in the double tracks between Madurai and Nagercoil which has improved the speed of the journey, a shortage of trains still persists. Noting that there are no trains from Madurai to Tirunelveli between 11 AM and 2:40 PM or after 6 PM until 11 PM, members of the public said that this time gap has forced passengers to wait for long periods at Madurai junction.

Similarly, there are no direct trains from Madurai to Tuticorin, and the rail services to Tiruchendur are not sufficient to meet passenger demands. To address this, passengers have requested an extension of the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur train to include stops at Kovilpatti and Virudhunagar, reaching up to Madurai Junction.

Additionally, rail patrons said that despite the new electrified broad gauge line between Madurai and Sengottai, only one trip is currently available on this route while there were three train services before the pandemic.

A significant demand also exists for additional passenger trains from Thiruvananthapuram travelling through Kochuveli, Kollam, Punalur, and Sengottai to Madurai, including a need for intercity or Vande Bharat Express trains on this route.

Passengers have also appealed for a new train service connecting Rameswaram, Paramakudi, Manamadurai, Aruppukottai, Virudhunagar, and Rajapalayam to Thiruvananthapuram.

In addition to these demands, the public has also requested for trains on the Virudhunagar-Manamadurai route to stop at Tiruchuzhi, the birthplace of Ramana Maharshi, and for a ticket booking centre to be established there.

Further requests from train passengers include extending trains from Dindigul to Madurai up to Nagercoil, expanding the Intercity Express from Coimbatore to Sengottai, and extending trains from Trichy, Karaikudi, and Manamadurai to Virudhunagar and Sengottai.