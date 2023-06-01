Madurai man sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under Pocso Act

MADURAI: A special court in Srivilliputhur, Virudhunagar district on Wednesday awarded twenty years of rigorous imprisonment to a 49-year old man in a Pocso (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) case. According to the prosecution, K Palpandi of Kandai village, Thirumangalam taluk of Madurai district was accused of sexually abusing a minor girl, who’s mentally retarded. The incident occurred this year. Based on a complaint, Aruppukottai All Women police filed a case against the accused under the Pocso Act. After examining the witnesses in the case, the Sessions Judge found him guilty of such a crime and pronounced the sentence. The Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the accused, sources said.