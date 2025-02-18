Madurai man gets life for killing mom over property dispute

MADURAI: Fifth Additional District Sessions Court in Madurai on Tuesday convicted a 52-year-old man and awarded him life imprisonment after he was found guilty of murdering his elderly mother over a property dispute.

On February 8, 2016, Malaisamy alias Bose of Valayankulam poured kerosene and set his mother Mookammal (65) on fire, after she titled the property in the name of two other siblings.

Mookammal was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai. However, she died after seven days and Perungudi police filed a case. After examining the witnesses, Judge S Joseph Joy found Malaisamy guilty of murder and pronounced alife sentence and a fine of Rs 2,000.