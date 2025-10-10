Madurai man escaping from police drowns in canal, kin allege foul play

CHENNAI: An employee of a private company died after jumping into a sewage canal while being taken for questioning by the Anna Nagar police in Madurai city, on Thursday (October 9).

Dinesh Kumar (31) was being interrogated by Anna Nagar police at the Vandiyur Amma Thidal outpost, along with his friends Ajithkanna and Prakash, who reportedly have pending cases. When the three were being transported to the Anna Nagar police station, Dinesh Kumar reportedly ran away and jumped into a sewage canal, where he got stuck in the slushy mud.

Police immediately informed the Tallakulam fire station. Firefighters later recovered his body from the canal, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Following the incident, Dinesh Kumar’s family and relatives gathered outside the Anna Nagar police station, alleging that the police had beaten him to death and staged the incident. They protested on the main road, demanding a murder case be filed against the policemen involved.