Madurai: ITI student stripped, assaulted in hostel; warden suspended

CHENNAI: At a government ITI hostel in Madurai, some students allegedly stripped and assaulted a fellow student.

Following the incident, police have registered a case against three students, who have now been suspended from the institution, said a Daily Thanthi report.

In addition, the hostel warden, Balamurugan, has also been suspended in connection with the matter. Meanwhile, District Education Officer Jawahar has taken charge of the investigation to determine the full details of the incident and ensure appropriate action is taken.