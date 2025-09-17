Madurai gets daily direct flight to Delhi after 3-month gap

CHENNAI: Indigo Airlines has resumed daily flight services between Madurai and Delhi from Wednesday, much to the relief of passengers.

Until now, the Madurai–Delhi sector was being operated only four days a week for the past three months due to administrative reasons. With the change, passengers can now fly between the two cities every day.

As per the new schedule, the flight will depart from Delhi at 5.15 am and land at Madurai airport at 8.25 am. The return service from Madurai will take off at 8.55 am and reach Delhi by 12.10 pm, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Currently, Madurai airport operates services to major domestic destinations including Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, besides international flights to Dubai and Sri Lanka.