Madurai flooding: TN Government, Corporation must take responsibility, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Saying that the government should have taken proactive measures to handle heavy rainfall induced by climate change, PMK founder S Ramadoss demanded the government to take responsibility for flooding in Madurai and urged to take precautionary measures.

In a statement, the senior leader said that Madurai received 4.5 cm of rain in 10 minutes.

“The city is inundated and water has entered several houses. As several localities have become islands, residents are struggling to get even food. It is condemnable that the government and the civic body have failed to distribute food to the stranded people,” he said.

“The government and Madurai Corporation should take responsibility for the failure. Requests were made for desilting of canals and repairing the roads. Citing the lack of funds, the civic body did not take up the work. The Corporation is now a mere spectator to the sufferings of the people,” he expressed.

Urging the government and the Corporation to provide food and other basic needs to the affected persons, Ramadoss demanded measures on a war-footing to drain the water.