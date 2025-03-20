Madurai duo held with 102 kg ganja in major drug bust near Chennai

CHENNAI: In a significant crackdown on narcotics trafficking, police on Thursday arrested two individuals and seized 102 kg of ganja, a Honda City car (KA 01 MD 2866), and two mobile phones from them.

The arrests followed a tip-off from an Andhra Pradesh-based informant, leading to the interception of the suspects near Maduravoyal Bypass Road in Anagaputhur.

The accused are identified as Paraman, (45) and Daniel Raja, (34).

A resident of Madurai District, Paraman has a long criminal record linked to drug trafficking and violent crimes. He was arrested for ganja possession, theft, rioting, assault, and criminal intimidation across Madurai and neighboring districts. Hailing from Usilampatti, Daniel had a prior NDPS case registered against him in Thirumangalam earlier this year.

Investigations revealed Paraman’s deep-rooted ties to interstate drug networks.

Fluent in Telugu due to his earlier Muruku business in Andhra Pradesh, he allegedly began trafficking ganja in 2019. During the 2024 Andhra Pradesh elections, he was arrested with 10 kg of ganja in Nellore District and jailed in Visakhapatnam.

There, he connected with Andhra-based dealers Nagaraj and Najeem from Narasipattinam.

After his release in May 2024, Paraman resumed operations, partnering with Daniel Raja to procure a Honda City car from Tiruppur.

The duo made multiple trips to Narasipattinam, smuggling ganja parcels hidden in the vehicle.

In December 2024, the two purchased 26 parcels (52 kg) for Rs. 2 lakh, later sold in Usilampatti’s hilly terrain.

In January 2025 during pongal season, acquired 45 parcels (90 kg) for Rs. 4 lakh from Najeem.

In the latest incident, they bought 101 kg (51 parcels) for Rs. 8 lakh before being intercepted en route in Chennai.

A senior officer stated, “ This syndicate exploited the Andhra-Tamil Nadu corridor, using hilly areas as storage hubs. Paraman’s network expanded through jail contacts, highlighting organized crime linkages. ”

The police are now probing further to trace upstream suppliers and local distributors.