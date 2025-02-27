Begin typing your search...
Madurai Corporation to charge fee for raising animals, birds at home
Individuals will be required to pay Rs 500 for raising cattles and Rs 750 for horses at their houses
CHENNAI: Madurai Corporation Council meet has passed a resolution to impose fees for raising animals and birds at home.
According to a Thanthi TV report, individuals will be required to pay Rs 500 for raising cattles and Rs 750 for horses at their houses.
Simarlarly, Rs 750 will be collected as a fee to raise a pet animals like cat or dog.
A fee of Rs 150 will be charged for goats and Rs 500 will be charged for pigs.
