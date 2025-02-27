Madurai Corporation to charge fee for raising animals, birds at home

CHENNAI: Madurai Corporation Council meet has passed a resolution to impose fees for raising animals and birds at home.

According to a Thanthi TV report, individuals will be required to pay Rs 500 for raising cattles and Rs 750 for horses at their houses.

Simarlarly, Rs 750 will be collected as a fee to raise a pet animals like cat or dog.

A fee of Rs 150 will be charged for goats and Rs 500 will be charged for pigs.