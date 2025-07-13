Madurai Corpn’s Rs 200 cr property tax scam exposes DMK’s penchant for loot: Nainar

MADURAI: The temple town was rocked by protests on Saturday as BJP cadre took to the streets against the alleged property tax irregularities in the Madurai Corporation.

BJP state president Nainar Nagendran, while addressing the protest rally near K Pudur bus stand, stated that corruption thrives everywhere under the DMK regime. The Madurai Corporation has been implicated in swindling through undervaluing property tax, he alleged. The scandal amounts to Rs 200 crore, he said.

Following allegations of a property tax collection scam, Chief Minister MK Stalin on July 7 ordered the expulsion of the Madurai Mayor V Indrani’s husband, Ponvasanth, from the party and subsequently instructed all five zonal chairpersons to resign from their posts.

In one such damning revelation, a bribe of Rs 30 lakh was allegedly sought from owners of commercial establishments at KK Nagar for the removal of roadside petty shops, alleged Nainar Nagenthran. Some of the revenue officials in the Corporation are also involved in the property tax scam, he said, adding that the irregularities have been executed by manipulating the software, thereby reducing tax assessments. Even a prominent businessman in the DMK was not spared, as he was forced to pay a bribe of Rs 7 lakh, said the BJP leader.

Nainar Nagenthran fired volleys at the State DMK government, stating that, after a massive scam in the Registration Department on Pudur Vandipathai Road came to light fifteen days ago, no concrete action has been taken. He alleged that the Deputy Mayor of Madurai Corporation built a house encroaching on the road, but no action has been taken to remove the encroached portion.

The BJP state unit chief alleged that corruption is also reported in the neighbouring district of Sivagangai, involving DMK members. People are aware of all such irregularities and ready to dethrone the DMK government in the 2026 elections, he said.

Mari Chakravarthy, the BJP Madurai district president, presided over the protest. Raama Sreenivasan, BJP state general secretary and others participated.