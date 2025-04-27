Madurai: Cat bite victim kills self due to unbearable pain in hospital

MADURAI: Three months after suffering a cat bite, a 25-year-old patient admitted to the anti-rabies ward in Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, allegedly committed suicide on the hospital premises in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased victim has been identified as Balamurugan of Avaniyapuram. Balamurugan suffered a cat bite near his house in Avaniyapuram.

However, he did not take it seriously for a long time and had not consulted a doctor. Only after developing severe pain, he approached the Government Rajaji Hospital on Friday night.

As Balamurugan could not bear the pain, the family admitted him to a private hospital. Balamurugan was again rushed to GRH at around 11.15 pm. At around 2.15 am, he was found hanging in the anti-rabies ward from the door grill with a bedsheet.

Based on a complaint, the Government Hospital police filed a case.