Madurai: Brain-dead man’s organs save 6 lives

MADURAI: A 55-year-old man, S Eswaran of Uthamapalayam in Theni district, who was declared brain dead at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai, gave new life to six patients through organ donation.

He had been hit by a two-wheeler while walking to his farm near Karu Naakka Muthanpatti on October 29 and suffered severe head injuries. He was initially treated at Theni Government Medical College Hospital and later referred to GRH.

He was declared brain dead on Friday. His wife, Devi, consented to donate his heart, lungs, kidneys, liver and corneas, which were sent to hospitals in Chennai, Tiruchy and Madurai.