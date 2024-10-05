Madurai flight makes emergency landing after take-off following technical snag

CHENNAI: The Chennai-Madurai flight made an emergency landing after a few minutes of take-off following a technical snag on Saturday.

The Air India flight to Madurai departed from Chennai with 124 passengers and crew in the afternoon.

After a few minutes of take off the pilot noticed a serious technical issue in the aircraft and alerted the Chennai ATC and sought permission for an emergency landing. Later the flight landed in the Chennai airport at around 1 pm and the passengers were offloaded from the flight and made to sit in the waiting area. The engineering team are trying to rectify the fault in the aircraft and the Airlines are arranging a spare flight to Madurai which is expected to take off in the night.

In another incident, a tyre burst in the Muscat flight while landing on Saturday. The Oman Airlines flight from Muscat was scheduled to arrive at the Chennai airport with 157 passengers at 2 pm. When the flight landed on the runway the left tire burst. Soon the aircraft started to wobble on the runway but the pilot managed to stop safely and ground staff who rushed to the spot pulled the flight and parked the aircraft. The flight would usually depart from Chennai back to Muscat at 2.45 pm but following the incident, it was delayed on Saturday.