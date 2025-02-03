Madurai-Bodinayakkanur electric loco train trial run conducted successfully

MADURAI: Ahead of electric train operations on the Madurai junction- Bodinayakkanur section, a trial run using an electric engine was held on Sunday. The engine left Madurai junction at 10:57 am, and reached Bodinayakkanur at 12:33 pm, a statement said. The trial run was conducted by S Thamarai Selvan, Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer, Projects, Southern Railway and S. Muthu Kumar, Executive Engineer, Projects. Before the trial, the entire overhead equipment (OHE) system including loop lines, goods shed and siding was energised.

As the overhead electrical wires carried a high voltage of 25,000 volts (25 kV), the public, passengers and workers near the railway tracks were advised to take necessary precautions.

They were also advised to avoid touching electric wires or associated equipment, maintain a safe distance of at least two meters to prevent electric shocks and refrain from using unfolded umbrellas under OHE lines during rain or lightning.