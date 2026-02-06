Madurai AIADMK worker beheaded over affair; LoP slams law and order failure

The victim, Senthil (45), known as Danasekar Pandian, was attacked with knives and sickles by a six-member gang near his tea shop in Samanatham village. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the pre-dawn killing. Investigation reveals the motive stemmed from an extramarital affair between the victim's wife, Kaviya (30), and a man named Karthik from a neighbouring area.