Madurai AIADMK worker beheaded over affair; LoP slams law and order failure

MADURAI: An AIADMK worker was beheaded early Thursday morning in a case police allege was orchestrated by his wife and her lover.
The victim, Senthil (45), known as Danasekar Pandian, was attacked with knives and sickles by a six-member gang near his tea shop in Samanatham village. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.
Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the pre-dawn killing. Investigation reveals the motive stemmed from an extramarital affair between the victim's wife, Kaviya (30), and a man named Karthik from a neighbouring area.
Responding to the issue, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the brutal beheading of the party's union president displayed poor law and order issues in the State. It is a reflection of the complete breakdown of law and order under the DMK regime, he said.
Blaming the DMK government for creating an atmosphere where criminals act without fear, he said, “I have been warning repeatedly that under this regime, criminals have no fear whatsoever of committing even the most heinous crimes. When such barbaric acts like beheading occur in broad daylight, the responsibility lies squarely with an incompetent administration that has failed to uphold law and order."