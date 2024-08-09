Begin typing your search...
Madurai: 3 of family including toddler killed in car-govt bus collision
The car was completely damaged following the collision with the bus.
CHENNAI: Tragedy struck in Madurai's Thirumangalam on Friday when a collision between a car and a government bus killed three people from the same family, including a two-year-old child.
Six others were injured in the accident, as reported by Thanthi TV.
The car was completely damaged following the collision with the bus.
Further details are awaited.
