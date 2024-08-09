Begin typing your search...

Madurai: 3 of family including toddler killed in car-govt bus collision

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 Aug 2024 2:32 PM GMT
Visuals from the spot

CHENNAI: Tragedy struck in Madurai's Thirumangalam on Friday when a collision between a car and a government bus killed three people from the same family, including a two-year-old child.

Six others were injured in the accident, as reported by Thanthi TV.

The car was completely damaged following the collision with the bus.

Further details are awaited.

Thirumangalamcollisioncargovernment busaccident
Online Desk

