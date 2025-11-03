Madurai: 2,ooo cusecs released from Vaigai dam

MADURAI: Around 2,000 cusecs of water have been released from the Vaigai dam for irrigation in Sivaganga district.



Farmers relying on as many as 40,743 acres of traditional ayacut would benefit from the release of 772 mcft for a period of five days from November 2 to 6.



With the onset of the northeast monsoon, catchment areas received good rain, giving a considerable rise in water level in the dam, which has a maximum capacity of 71 feet. Currently, the level in the dam stood at 68.83 ft at 8 pm, with an inflow of 950 cusecs and a discharge of 3,499 cusecs.



Of the discharge, 2,000 cusecs of water is released through the river to Sivagangai. Besides, currently 1,280 cusecs through PMC and TMC for single crop irrigation, 150 cusecs through 58th canal and 69 cusecs to cater to drinking water needs, P Barathan, Assistant Engineer, Vaigai Dam, Water Resources Department, said.