Madurai: 22-year-old PHC to be shifted, Melur residents go on protest

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed on the Melur-Tiruchy main road on Monday evening when more than 100 residents staged a road roko protesting against the relocation of the local Primary Health Centre (PHC).

Following demands from local residents, a maternity and child welfare center was established near the Santhaipettai bus stand in 2003.

According to Daily Thanthi, over the past 22 years, more than 3,000 people from Santhaipettai and surrounding areas have relied on the hospital for treatment.

Subsequently, the facility was upgraded to the Melur Urban Primary Health Centre. However, recently, a new urban health center, built at a cost of Rs 1.20 crores with modern facilities, was inaugurated in the same neighborhood by CM Stalin.

As a result, the functioning Santhaipettai PHC was shifted to the new location, which has sparked a strong opposition from the locals. Irked by this, several people took to the streets on Monday, protesting against the relocation of the PHC.

Upon receiving information, police officials rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesters. The public demanded that the existing hospital should not be moved and should continue providing daily medical services. After a promise to take appropriate action, the protesters dispersed from the area.