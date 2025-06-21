Madukkarai mine all set for eco restoration

CHENNAI: An abandoned limestone mine in Madukkarai, Coimbatore, is set to undergo a facelift as the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission has decided to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to restore the degraded area ecologically.

Under the project, site-specific reclamation strategies will be developed, including land re-contouring and grading to stabilise terrain and prevent erosion, soil improvement techniques such as adding topsoil, organic amendments, and decompaction, and water management measures like rainwater harvesting and recharge structures.

Additionally, ecological restoration will be undertaken through the selection and phased planting of native or site-adapted species, along with engineering interventions such as retaining walls or check dams where necessary.

The development is following an announcement made by Minister for Finance and Environment and Climate Change Thangam Thennarasu in the State Assembly to restore abandoned mines, especially those in Madukkarai, and convert those landscapes into productive and biodiversity-rich spots.

“The project intends to improve biodiversity, increase groundwater levels and reduce pollution. By restoring the degraded mines, the livelihoods of local communities can be improved. An amount of Rs. 10 Crore has been allocated for the project,” the announcement said.

The government had permitted ACC, a cement manufacturer, to extract limestone over an area of 65.18 hectares in 1964 for a period of 20 years. The permit was extended several times to allow mining to continue until February 2024.