Madras University convocation on Sept 24 sans V-C's sign on certificates

CHENNAI: The much-awaited convocation of the University of Madras will be held on September 24 after the senate gave a nod. The convocation assumes significance as the students will be receiving degree certificates without the vice-chancellor's signature as the post is vacant for several months.

In August, the Tamil Nadu governor's office instructed all the state-run universities to conduct convocation on or before October 31. As of date, five state-run universities do not have vice-chancellors.

The Raj Bhavan further said that the vice chancellor convenor panel has been instructed to initiate the process for the conduct of convocation so that it would ensure that students received degree certificates without any delay.

A senior official from the University of Madras told DT Next that the senate members have agreed to hold the convocation on September 24. "The university's syndicate meeting will be held on Friday at 3 pm to give final clearance to the convocation programme", he added.

Pointing out that more than 80,0000 students, who have completed UG, PG and PhD from the University of Madras will benefit from the convocation, the official said "the convocation, which will be held in the university's campus, will honour more than 100 PhD students who secured gold medals".

Stating that all the top rank holders in the UG and PG will also be honoured, he said, "as all the students, who are eligible for attending convocation could not be accommodated, the certificates would be sent to the respective affiliated colleges of the University of Madras".

Concerning the certificates, which would be distributed to the students, without the vice chancellor's signature, he said, "there would be an indication in each certificate in this matter".