Madras univ, Annamalai among 6 TN varsities to receive Rs 184 cr funding for research and innovation

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Education has released Rs 184 crore under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme for 6 State-run universities including University of Madras and Anna University for research, and innovation. The other universities include Annamalai University, Bharathidasan University, Bharathiar University and Madurai Kamaraj University.

It's a 60-40 ratio of sharing between the Union and State governments under the scheme. Major stakeholders are State varsities and government Arts and Science colleges.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that Rs 184.88 crore was released for these universities to develop technological capabilities for research and innovation. “This component continues to fund theme-based research projects in areas such as the development of EV charging stations, health and environment, energy and sustainable development, cancer medications and biomedical applications,” he added.

Similarly, Thiruvalluvar University, Tamil University and Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University have been given Rs 60 crore for various infrastructure developments.

“Additionally, Rs 20 crore was approved for 10 government Arts and Science Colleges across TN under the ‘Infrastructural grants to colleges’ component to develop classrooms, labs and an indoor stadium in each college,” the official stated. “These initiatives will help over 86,500 students across TN, and also introduce 130 skill development courses benefitting 10,012 students.”