Madras High Court shocked after 'advocate' moves it, seeking protection to run brothel in Nagercoil

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court expressed shock over a petition from a person claiming to be an advocate registered with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry who sought to prevent police interference at a brothel run by him, as per a LiveLaw report.

The petitioner, Raja Murugan, who claimed that he was practising at the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, submitted that his 'Friends For Ever' trust in Nagercoil provides sex services, oil baths, counselling for consenting adults, around-the-clock, the report added.

He sought to quash an FIR that was registered against him in February at the Nesamani police station in Nagercoil under various sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, IPC, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, (POCSO). He was arrested but later released on station bail.

In another plea, he sought action against police personnel who allegedly assaulted him after he was arrested.

He further argued that the police action was against the ratio laid down by the Supreme Court in Budhadev Karmaskar Vs The State of West Bengal (2010) where the top court had held that voluntary sex work is not illegal. The bench of Justice B Pugalendhi said he misunderstood the context of that judgement and clarified that, "...No doubt adults can have sex, but soliciting people and luring them into sexual activities are illegal."

Raja had also sought permission to open other branches in Tamil Nadu and demanded Rs 5 lakh in compensation for police interference that halted his business for five months, according to media reports.

The court dismissed Raja's petition and directed that a cost of Rs 10,000 be credited to the District Social Welfare Officer in Kanniyakumari.

Moreover, the HC asked the trial court to conclude the case against Raja within five months.

Expressing shock that an advocate was not only running a brothel but also demanding protection to continue running it, the bench said, "It is high time the Bar Council has to realise that the reputation of the Advocates in the society is getting decreased. At least hereafter the Bar Council shall ensure that members are enrolled only from reputed institutions and restrict the enrollment from unreputed institutions from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and other States," the court asserted, as quoted in media reports.

As he failed to produce his enrollment certificate and law degree certificates, the court also directed the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to ascertain the genuineness of his documents.