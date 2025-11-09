Madras High Court junks plea against food wastage on Cook With Comali show

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed the PIL against alleged food wastage on the Cook With Comali show.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by one H Syed Alim seeking to restrain a popular Tamil television channel from airing episodes of the cooking reality show “Cook With Comali” for alleged deliberate food wastage.

The petitioner had contended that such acts promote food wastage, causing irreversible harm to public health and nutrition security in Tamil Nadu.

The petitioner argued that the show violated the constitutional provisions related to the right to life, the duty to increase nutrition standards, and the duty to protect the environment.

When the case came up for hearing before the Bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, no one appeared for the petitioner.

Observing that there was no representation for the petitioner, the Madras High Court dismissed the petition for non-prosecution.