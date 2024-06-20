Madras High Court judge sees pattern in criminal revision petitions filed by Tamil Nadu Ministers

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, being the Constitutional Court, has the duty to convey to the general public that there is some level of checks and balances existing in the system, opined Justice N Anand Venkatesh while hearing the suo motu criminal revisions initiated against ministers KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu.

No one dares to lodge a complaint against a politician if he belongs to the ruling party, and the cases lodged against the politicians also happen extraordinarily, observed the judge.

However, the judge opined that the Court is concerned about how the general public looks at cases related to politicians when nothing happens in the end. He said there is a pattern in all these suo motu criminal revisions against the politicians, which compelled him to initiate the criminal revisions.

Senior counsel S Muralidhar, representing minister Ramachandran, submitted that the further investigation by the investigation officer (IO) is a bona fide exercise as per the CrPC section 173 (8). There is a chance that the IO who investigated the case earlier may not considered the materials given by the accused. Later, the new IO may find the materials legitimate and come to a different conclusion, said the counsel.

The counsel contended that there is no bar for the new IO to come to a different conclusion from the initial report with the latest materials. They added that change of perception is a part of legal line and judicial inquiry; the truth is not static and absolute.

Since KKSSR Ramachandran’s side’s submission was concluded, another senior counsel, A Ramesh, representing minister Thanagam Thennarsu, sought time to advance his submission. After the request, the judge posted the matter on June 20 for further submission.

Raising suspicion over the narrative of the case proceedings, Justice N Anand Venkatesh has suo motu initiated a series of criminal revisions against the incumbent ministers KKSSR Ramachandran, I Periyasamy, K Ponmudy, Thangam Thennarasu, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and former minister B Valarmathi since various lower courts have discharged them from the disproportionate assets case.