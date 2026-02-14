Madras High Court judge recuses from case amid bribery allegation

The matter arose from a criminal petition filed by N Ganesh Agarwal challenging an order of the Special Court for CBI Cases, which had dismissed his discharge petition, and also seeking to quash the chargesheet filed against him.

The case relates to allegations against Naresh Prasad Agarwal, who is accused of conspiring during 2008–2009 to cheat the Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India of Rs 113.38 crore by speculating in foreign exchange and failing to take forward cover under the Buyers Credit Scheme.