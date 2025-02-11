Madras High Court directs lower court to expedite Sheejith Krishna's trial

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed a lower court in the city to proceed expeditiously with the trial of the alleged sexual harassment case booked against former faculty of Kalakshetra and Bharatanatyam dancer Sheejith Krishna by taking cognizance of the final report.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan heard a batch of two petitions moved by former students of Kalakshetra seeking to expedite the trial, which is pending against Sheejith Krishna.

Government advocate KMD Muhilan submitted that based on the complaint lodged by the petitioners, FIR has been registered. The final report was filed before the Saidapet Metropolitan Magistrate court on November 22, 2024, and the trial is pending before the lower court, he said.

After the submission, the judge directed the Saidapet Metropolitan Court to take cognizance of the final report filed by the prosecution and commence the trial within four weeks.

Two students of Kalakshetra who studied there between 1995 - 2007 lodged a complaint against Sheejith Krishna, claiming that they were sexually harassed multiple times by him. Based on the complaint, Neelankarai All Women Police registered a case against Sheejith and arrested him on April 22.