Madras HC to pronounce verdict on April 23 in TASMAC raid case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court would pronounce its verdict on April 23, on the petitions filed by state-run TASMAC and the Tamil Nadu government, which challenged the raids conducted by the ED on the premises of the liquor retailer in March this year.

When the case came up for hearing on Monday, a division bench comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and K Rajasekar reserved orders after hearing senior counsels Vikram Chaudhary and Vikas Singh, appearing for Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation(TASMAC) and Advocate general P S Raman for state government. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju represented the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to ED, it had found serious financial fraud involving distillery companies and bottling entities through generation of unaccounted cash and illicit payments.

In its petition, TASMAC sought a direction to the ED not to harass its employees under the guise of investigation. It also sought a declaration that the ED's action of investigating the offence within the territorial limits of the State was violative of federalism.